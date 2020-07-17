Report into antibody tests to be published
Fri, 17 Jul 2020
An interim report into anti-body testing on the Island is due to be published today.
Health Minister David Ashford says the report will cover the first 3,800 antibody tests which were carried out.
Last month, the Manx Government confirmed 10,000 tests had been purchased.
Antibody tests can show if a person has had coronavirus.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed