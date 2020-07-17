New Manx education union formed

A new education union has been formed on the Island following a breakdown in relationship between the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and UK based unions.

The Education Union of Mann is open to anyone working in education under the DESC, including administrative staff, care taking, and kitchen staff who may be employed by other departments.

Its founding members already include teachers, support staff, headteachers, and members of the Education Improvement Service.

Jess Egelnick, General Secretary of the Education Union of Mann says "I am helping to build a union in which Manx-paid membership fees are used entirely for the benefit of Manx members and in which Manx members

are able to influence and shape the path we follow. I'm looking forward to the Education Union of Mann growing and becoming a vital part of the machinery of the Manx education system."