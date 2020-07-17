Registration for overseas travel opens at midday

Residents will able to register for a Manx Entry Permit to travel off the Island later.

The permit will be available through the Online Services section on the Manx Government website from 12pm.

Border restrictions on the Island will move to stage four from Monday. Manx citizens will be able to leave the Island and travel to the UK and other countries.

On return, residents will still have to self-isolate for 14 days.