Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing

Listen Live
Facebook

Registration for overseas travel opens at midday

Fri, 17 Jul 2020


Residents will able to register for a Manx Entry Permit to travel off the Island later.

The permit will be available through the Online Services section on the Manx Government website from 12pm.

Border restrictions on the Island will move to stage four from Monday. Manx citizens will be able to leave the Island and travel to the UK and other countries.

On return, residents will still have to self-isolate for 14 days.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive