Fri, 17 Jul 2020
This year's Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival will go ahead in the Villa Marina Gardens in Douglas.
The two-day event, which attracted more than 8,000 visitors in 2019, had been in doubt due to COVID-19 restrictions, but with the exception of the border, all have now been lifted.
To reflect the current climate, the Manx Government will reduce both admission and exhibitor fees by 50% to encourage families to attend and producers to exhibit.
The family-friendly festival, now in its 12th year, will showcase food and drink produced on the Island, alongside cooking demonstrations, a festival bar, children's entertainment and live busker-style music.
The festival will be held on 19 and 20 September.
