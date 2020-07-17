Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing

Listen Live
Facebook

Food & Drink Festival to go ahead

Fri, 17 Jul 2020


This year's Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival will go ahead in the Villa Marina Gardens in Douglas.

The two-day event, which attracted more than 8,000 visitors in 2019, had been in doubt due to COVID-19 restrictions, but with the exception of the border, all have now been lifted.

To reflect the current climate, the Manx Government will reduce both admission and exhibitor fees by 50% to encourage families to attend and producers to exhibit.

The family-friendly festival, now in its 12th year, will showcase food and drink produced on the Island, alongside cooking demonstrations, a festival bar, children's entertainment and live busker-style music.

The festival will be held on 19 and 20 September.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive