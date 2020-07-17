Church Road Marina closure

The Department of Infrastructure are reminding motorists that Church Road Marina will close to vehicles later this month.

The road will be closed from Saturday 25 July, reopening on Tuesday 10 November 2020. Access to Market Street will be maintained along with pedestrian access to the Promenade.

Broadway, Summerhill and Church Road Marina will be closed at the same time for six weeks.

A new return lane on Loch/Harris Promenade walkway will aid access southbound on Douglas Promenade.

Motorists can access the return lane at the War Memorial and travel back, at 5mph, to the Bottleneck car park exit. There are also three loading bays to aid businesses and residents, along Loch Promenade walkway plus three disabled parking spaces (for 2 hours) opposite Granville Street.

The monitoring of all temporary traffic measures continues with two new cyclist stop boxes in place at St Ninian's junction along with a shortened single white line enabling early entry into the left hand turning lane before the St Andrew's Church entrance.

The bus/cycle lane may be used by Category D or D1 vehicles (minibuses carrying eight or more passengers). Additional buses have been scheduled to help commuters get into Douglas with 12 buses using this lane every hour.