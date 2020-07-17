Isle of Man Railway returns for summer period



The Island's heritage rail network will partially reopen next week to coincide with the first visitors from Guernsey and the beginning of the school summer holidays.

The service was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the summer tourist season.

The Isle of Man Steam Railway will re-open to passengers, Thursday to Sunday each week, from 23 July to 13 September.

The Dining Car will be back in operation, Thursday to Sunday, from 30 July with a number of new events planned.

The Manx Electric Railway will re-open, Saturday to Tuesday each week, from 25 July to 13 September.

Due to financial and operational challenges the Snaefell Mountain Railway will not be in operation during the summer 2020 season.