Car park plans for Lord Street bus station site



By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter

A site earmarked for a major development in Douglas could reopen as a car park under its new owners.

The former Lord Street bus station, where planners have approved a £25 million project, is now being advertised as private parking spaces.

Having acquired the site from government over three months ago, developer Kane Limited is seeking rental opportunities through estate agents, Cowley Groves.

For almost two decades it has acted as a 150-space car park, prior to its permanent closure in May this year.

The firm has included a Travelodge hotel, a seven-screen cinema, apartments and retail spaces for

‘Quayside North’.

Douglas Councillor for Victoria Ward, Ian Clague MBE, welcomes the move to provide more parking in the capital.

However, ‘a car park is not the long term solution to what we need there,’ he said.

In 2013, the council failed with a bid to ‘kick start’ the regeneration of the area with plans for a development

opposite the Lord Street site on Cambrian Place.

It had hoped to build a multi-storey car park with over 400 spaces, a library, a community area and some retail units.

However, the council couldn’t get the backing from government after the then-Treasury Minister Eddie Teare said building costs were too high.

The local authority was seeking a total of around £14.5 million.

‘It is a great shame that we still have a large, undeveloped, shabby area in a prominent part of the Borough,’ said Mr Clague.

The developer, who has been contacted for comment, has given no indication when work on Quayside North will start.