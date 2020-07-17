Latest News Headlines
IOM Golf Championship Starts This Weekend

Fri, 17 Jul 2020


The Grant Thornton Isle of Man Golf Championships gets underway this weekend in Castletown.

Jamie Arneil heads into the men’s event as the reigning champion following his success in Douglas in 2019.

Looking to prevent Arneil from achieving back-to-back victories at the Championships will be six-time winner Paul Lowey, Daryl Callister – whose last triumph at the tournament came in 2010 – and Rob Noon who’s seeking his maiden title at the event.   

There’ll be no qualifying day this year, heading straight into matchplay, with Mount Murray player Charles Garside striking the first tee shot at 8.30am on Sunday morning.

Lynda Simpson will defend her crown in the Ladies draw, which begins a week later on 26 July.

 

