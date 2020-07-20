Residents can travel off-island

Residents on the Island will be able to travel to the UK and further afield as the Manx Government moves to stage four of its border policy from today.

People who want to leave the Island and return must apply for a permit through the Governments website.

A Manx Entry Permit must be obtained for return to the Island. A Landing Form is also compulsory and must be sent 48 hours before arriving back.

Returnees have to self-isolate for 14 days under the latest stage.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said: ‘The partial relaxation of the closed borders policy recognises that people are anxious to visit loved ones, maintain business contacts or to have a break.

‘We said we would move from closed borders - Level 5 - to the next stage when the time is right. We regard the current Covid infection rate in England as acceptable for us to move to Level 4 and allow our residents more freedom. I am pleased we have reached this point but I would urge people to consider carefully what self-isolation means, as it is a big commitment over two weeks.

‘Our Borders Framework provides a phased ‘step-up, step-down’ approach, allowing us to relax or reinstate restrictions as the pandemic develops, and it is being kept under constant review.’