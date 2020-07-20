Rob Callister MHK joins Department of Infrastructure

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK has welcomed Rob Callister MHK to the Department.

Mr Callister was elected as Member of the House of Keys for Onchan in 2016, and is a Member of the Department for Enterprise and Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture. Membership of the Department of Infrastructure will be in addition to these posts.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK said: ‘I am delighted that Rob has agreed to join the Department on an interim basis, and will be taking responsibility for Ports Services. This is clearly a vital area which requires political representation while border restrictions remain in place, and I’m delighted to welcome Rob on board.

‘In addition to his delegation, which will also include a focus on waste management, I am sure Rob will offer a great deal in terms of experience and play an important role as the Department looks to make progress on many fronts in the coming months. As the member in DfE with responsibility for tourism it makes perfect sense for Rob to also take on the portfolio of Ports within the DoI.’

Mr Callister said: ‘The Department of Infrastructure makes an important contribution to the quality of life we enjoy in the Isle of Man and touches the lives of thousands of residents in various ways every day. I am looking forward to getting involved and making a positive contribution for the benefit of local people.’