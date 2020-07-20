IOM Bank Peel branch re-opens today

Mon, 20 Jul 2020
Isle of Man Bank will re-open its branch in Peel today but with reduced hours.
The bank on Atholl Street will open on Mondays and Tuesday between 9:30am and 4:30pm.
Only temporary counter-based services will be running during opening hours.
Rushen MHK Juan Watterson has hinted the Port Erin branch is expected to re-open on Wednesdays and Thursdays under normal hours from this week.
