IOM Bank Peel branch re-opens today

Mon, 20 Jul 2020

Isle of Man Bank will re-open its branch in Peel today but with reduced hours.

The bank on Atholl Street will open on Mondays and Tuesday between 9:30am and 4:30pm.

Only temporary counter-based services will be running during opening hours.

Rushen MHK Juan Watterson has hinted the Port Erin branch is expected to re-open on Wednesdays and Thursdays under normal hours from this week.

 

