Report shows climate action has progressed despite pandemic



Â© Copyright M J Richardson and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

The Manx Government has published a progress report on phase one of the climate change action plan.

A draft of the Isle of Man’s Climate Change Bill has also been, which has been under development throughout the pandemic. This legislation will be essential in ensuring the Isle of Man cuts its emissions in line with international agreements, and will commit this government and future administrations to working to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for the Environment, Food and Agriculture said: ‘The drafting of the Climate Change Bill represents a very significant step forward for the Isle of Man’s commitment to reducing our emissions and reaching net zero by 2050. We are laying a draft of the Bill before Tynwald this week and we will be launching a full public consultation. It is really important that as many people as possible have an input.

‘I am very happy with the progress we have made over the 14 months since the climate emergency was acknowledged. Despite the global pandemic we have managed to progress on many of our climate commitments set out and approved in January this year.

Actions that have been prioritised in the new report include; improving energy efficiency in buildings, creating green jobs and a skilled workforce to deliver net zero, further develop low carbon travel options and renewable energy initiatives, promote natural carbon capture and supporting a better work life balance and well-being for everyone.

The actions will be initiated over the next 12 months, along with the other phase 1 actions. These measures combined with the introduction of the Climate Change Bill will ensure the transition to a zero carbon society.