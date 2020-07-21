Car damaged in Peel

Tue, 21 Jul 2020
Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Peel.
The incident happened between 7th July and 14th July.
Damage was caused to a blue Honda Jazz parked on Douglas Road.
Officers say the vehicle's petrol filler was bent and its rear bumper scratched.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.
