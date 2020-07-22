Ramsey Swing Bridge closed for resurfacing

Wed, 22 Jul 2020
The Swing Bridge in Ramsey will be closed from today until tomorrow while a new road surface is laid.
Department of Infrastructure will be carrying out the work around the front of Ramsey Swimming Pool.
Access for the Mooragh Promenade and the Swimming Pool will be via North Shore Road or the Vollan.
The bridge will be closed until 8am tomorrow.
