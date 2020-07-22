New arrival at Curraghs
Wed, 22 Jul 2020
An endangered silvery gibbon has been born at the Curraghs Wildlife Park.
The baby, which has not yet been named, was born to parents Nakula and Slamet last Sunday.
It is the second child born to the pair as part of an international breeding programme.
