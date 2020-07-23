Teachers set for biggest pay rise in fifteen years

Teachers on the Island are set to receive their biggest pay rise in fifteen years.

It comes after Gavin Williamson, the UK Education Secretary, accepted all recommendations from the independent School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) on Tuesday.

Isle of Man teachers are paid the same as those in England and their annual pay award, once published in a separate document called the School Teachers Pay and Conditions Document (STPCD), has been implemented by the Isle of Man Government in the same way since 1992.

The accepted recommendations will mean the starting salary for new teachers will increase by 5.5% and the maximum of the main pay range and the upper and lower boundaries of all other pay and allowances increased by 2.75%. The recommendations are equivalent to a 3.1% increase in the overall pay bill, 2% of which is already included in budgets and the remaining 1.1% will be found from within existing budgets.

The pay increase is equivalent to £1,250 on average for teachers and £1,970 on average for headteachers and will, once confirmed in the STPCD, be implemented on the Island from 1 September 2020.

Main scale teachers on the Island received 3.5% pay award in 2018 and 2.75% in 2019.