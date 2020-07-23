Latest News Headlines
Police investigate barn fire in Onchan

Thu, 23 Jul 2020


Police are appealing for information after a barn fire in Onchan.

It happened between 9pm and 12am on Thursday 9th July.

Officers say a fire was started within a barn at Ballakilmartin Farm causing substantial damage to farming equipment and 8 large hay bales.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.

 

