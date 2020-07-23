Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing

Listen Live
Facebook

Support for Island's seafood industry extended

Thu, 23 Jul 2020

© Copyright Andrew Abbott and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.
© Copyright Andrew Abbott and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

A scheme to provide financial assistance to seafood businesses during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until 31 August after receiving Tynwald backing.

The Manx Government set up a scheme in April to help protect fishing vessel owners and seafood businesses which lost trade due to the health emergency.

Despite the end of most restrictions it is estimated that the value of first sale fish has fallen by more than 60% since January.

The seafood sector, including processing, is worth an estimated £20m a year on the Isle of Man.

Meanwhile, farmers will also have access to financial support after the Agricultural Development Scheme 2019 was amended. The scheme was originally launched in April but was put on hold due to COVID-19.

The amendment means farmers will receive payments at the same level as those provided in 2019/20 financial year.

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive