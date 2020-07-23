Support for Island's seafood industry extended



A scheme to provide financial assistance to seafood businesses during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until 31 August after receiving Tynwald backing.

The Manx Government set up a scheme in April to help protect fishing vessel owners and seafood businesses which lost trade due to the health emergency.

Despite the end of most restrictions it is estimated that the value of first sale fish has fallen by more than 60% since January.

The seafood sector, including processing, is worth an estimated £20m a year on the Isle of Man.

Meanwhile, farmers will also have access to financial support after the Agricultural Development Scheme 2019 was amended. The scheme was originally launched in April but was put on hold due to COVID-19.

The amendment means farmers will receive payments at the same level as those provided in 2019/20 financial year.