Traffic free North Quay 'dead in the water' says DfE
Fri, 24 Jul 2020
By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter
A plan to make part of the quayside in Douglas traffic-free has been branded ‘dead in the water’ by the government department proposing it.
Last night, business owners and residents in the area were invited for a consultation at St Matthew’s Church, to discuss the pedestrianisation of North Quay.
The Department for Enterprise who are behind the idea, says it will benefit restaurants, cafes and bars by creating ‘an outdoor dining culture’.
However many said the scheme was flawed because of the lack of parking currently available in the capital.
It’s a viewed shared by Olivia of Bonjour Creperie:
Media
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed