Traffic free North Quay 'dead in the water' says DfE



By Aaron Ibanez - Local Democracy Reporter

A plan to make part of the quayside in Douglas traffic-free has been branded ‘dead in the water’ by the government department proposing it.

Last night, business owners and residents in the area were invited for a consultation at St Matthew’s Church, to discuss the pedestrianisation of North Quay.

The Department for Enterprise who are behind the idea, says it will benefit restaurants, cafes and bars by creating ‘an outdoor dining culture’.

However many said the scheme was flawed because of the lack of parking currently available in the capital.

It’s a viewed shared by Olivia of Bonjour Creperie:

Media

Olivia from Bonjour Creperie