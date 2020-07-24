Lawnmover stolen from hospital volunteer service

Police are appealing for information after a lawnmower was stolen.

It happened between 2pm on 18th June and 4pm on 22nd June.

An unknown person or persons entered a compound on the Noble’s Hospital site and gained access to a locked shed belonging to the Hospital Volunteer Service of Nobles by breaking the lock on the door.

A Mac Allister Lawnmower was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.