Lawnmover stolen from hospital volunteer service
Fri, 24 Jul 2020
Police are appealing for information after a lawnmower was stolen.
It happened between 2pm on 18th June and 4pm on 22nd June.
An unknown person or persons entered a compound on the Noble’s Hospital site and gained access to a locked shed belonging to the Hospital Volunteer Service of Nobles by breaking the lock on the door.
A Mac Allister Lawnmower was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.
