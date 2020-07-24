Tholt y Will Road to close for five days

A road in Lezayre will closed for five days next month for essential road marking.

Tholt y Will Road will be closed daily between Monday 10th August to Friday 14th August between the hours of 9am and 4pm between the Bungalow and Sulby Reservoir.

The Department of Infrastructure have anticipated that the work should take two to three days in total to complete.