Free bus travel for Onchan, Baldrine and Laxey residents

Commuters in Onchan, Baldrine and Laxey are being offered the chance to try travelling by bus for free with a Go Places card loaded with 18 journeys.

The initiative is being brought forward to mitigate the effect of the north-bound one-way system in place on Douglas Promenade.

The Go Places cards are valid for journeys taken Monday to Friday 7.30am to 9am and 4.30pm to 6pm, from Monday 27 July until Friday 4 September.

Go Places cards will be available from Friday 24 July for use from Monday 27 July. Residents of Onchan, Baldrine and Laxey can claim their card by visiting the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas with proof of identification and address.

One Go Places card can be collected per adult, and the fare band of card will be allocated based on address and the distance to central Douglas.

All timetables, further information on Go Places cards, and how to top up can be found at www.bus.im.