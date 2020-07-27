Higher education graduates to be celebrated in awards ceremony

University College Isle of Man (UCM) has confirmed that its higher education awards ceremony will go ahead at the Villa Marina this year.

The key annual event celebrates the hard work and overall achievements of graduating higher education students from the broad range of degree and postgraduate programmes available at UCM.

UCM has closely followed government guidelines due to current Covid- 19 restrictions to ensure that the safety of students, staff and guests and are delighted that this important event can proceed.

The event will see over 100 students, receiving their degree and postgraduate awards at UCM, validated by the University of Chester. Students who have completed higher level apprenticeships and professional certifications, will also receive their awards and prizes.

Formal invitations and further details about the higher education awards ceremony that will take place on Friday 19th October 2020 will be sent out to graduating higher education students and guests soon.