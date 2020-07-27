James Blunt to play Villa Marina next year

Singer-songwriter James Blunt will perform on the Island next year.

The singer will return to the Villa Marina's Royal on 17th May 2021, as part of his Once Upon a Mind Tour.

He released his debut album, 'Back to Bedlam', in 2004, which featured the hit singles You're Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover. It sold hit #1 in the UK Albums Chart, selling over three million copies in the UK alone.

His second album, ‘All the Lost Souls’, released in 2007, also hit the top spot. His latest full-length release came in the form of 2019's 'Once Upon A Mind', which was preceded by a series of LPs throughout the 2010s, including the notable 'Moon Landing' in 2013.

Tickets will go sale on Friday morning.