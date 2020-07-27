Road in Douglas to be resurfaced next month

A road in Douglas will be resurfaced next month.

The Department of Infrastructure is to resurface the lower part of Stoney Road from the junction with Bray Hill up to a point approximately half way across the front of Scoill Yn Jubilee.

The road surface is in poor condition and requires to be planed out, and multiple layers of asphalt laid in order to restore the road to good order.

The work has been timed to coincide with school holidays to mitigate the impact of this scheme.

Stoney Road will be closed to all through traffic from Monday 10th August until, at the latest Sunday 23rd August.