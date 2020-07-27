Latest News Headlines
Great Laxey Wheel turning again

Tue, 28 Jul 2020

© Copyright Stephen McKay and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.
The Great Laxey Wheel has begun turning again following restructual repairs.

Manx National Heritage said the wheel was able to be restarted following the completion of safety checks and increased water levels.

The wheel was stopped in August last year after engineers found a problem with a large timber rod, which connects to the main crank, during routine checks.

The wheel is the largest working waterwheel of its kind in the world.

 

 

 

