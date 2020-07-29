Pandemic response debrief for GPs at latest training session

GPs on the Island will gather later to share experiences in responding to the Covid-19 health emergency.

The response of healthcare professionals to the pandemic is the theme for the latest quarterly GP education session today.

Routine GP appointments across Island will not be available from 1 - 6pm and anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP.

Practices will remain open during this afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.