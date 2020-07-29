Section of Mountain Road to be closed today
Wed, 29 Jul 2020
The Mountain Road will be closed later between Ramsey and the Bungalow.
The closure will be in place between 10am and 3pm.
An emergency closure order has been granted to IOM Transport in order that they can safely undertake work on the cables of the Snaefell Mountain Railway.
The road will reopen as soon as this work is completed.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed