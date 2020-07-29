Witness appeal to collision
Wed, 29 Jul 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident outside Peel.
It happened on Sunday at around 10:05am on Poortown Road.
The driver of a Citroen Picasso travelling in the Peel direction reported a 4x4 vehicle travelling in the opposite direction overtook a group of cyclists and collided with the Picasso’s wing mirror, causing damage. The vehicle did not stop.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.
