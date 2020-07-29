Large amount of vinyl flooring stolen from outside shop
Wed, 29 Jul 2020
Police are investigating the theft of a number of items from outside a shop in Ramsey.
Officers say vinyl flooring weighed between 120-130kg and six van tyres were stolen.
They were taken from outside Top Banana on Waterloo Road when the COVID-19 lockdown began.
The owner returned when lockdown eased and discovered the items missing.
Anyone with information should call Police Headquarters.
