Large amount of vinyl flooring stolen from outside shop

Police are investigating the theft of a number of items from outside a shop in Ramsey.

Officers say vinyl flooring weighed between 120-130kg and six van tyres were stolen.

They were taken from outside Top Banana on Waterloo Road when the COVID-19 lockdown began.

The owner returned when lockdown eased and discovered the items missing.

Anyone with information should call Police Headquarters.