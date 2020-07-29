Flood defence plans on show
Wed, 29 Jul 2020
Plans for the upgrade of the Quayside in Ramsey and the installation of a flood barrier have gone on display at the town hall.
The Department of Infrastructure plans include a reconstructed road, concrete wall and new footpaths.
Department officials will be at the Town Hall between 10am and 2pm on Friday to answer questions on the scheme.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed