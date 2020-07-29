More flights added due to demand



A further four flights between the Isle of Man and Guernsey have been added to the Aurigny schedule in August.

Aurigny Chief Executive Mark Darby was on the inaugural Isle of Man airbridge flight last week and along with enjoying a brief break he met with the media and government officials in the island to discuss the islands link.

Mark Darby said: “It was clear talking to people on the Isle of Man that there was yet more demand for flights and some of those that had wanted to travel had not been able to book flights before they became full. Because of this we have decided to put on four further return flights over the last weekends in August to try to enable all those who wish to travel to do so.”

“My own experience of the airbridge was extremely positive. I know Manx visitors will enjoy the golden beaches in Guernsey, slightly warmer climate, and picturesque town. After my visit, I can confirm that visitors to the Isle of Man can enjoy great food, spectacular scenery, train journeys and some very good ice cream! And of course, an extremely warm welcome is extended in both islands.”