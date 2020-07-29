Light fitting cause of fire at hospital

Firefighters were called to a fire at Noble Hospital earlier.

Crews from Douglas were sent to the hospital in Strang at 8:20am.

Staff from the hospital confirmed that there was a fire in a light fitting and had been put out by a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to confirm the fire had been fully extinguished.

Crews remained in attendance for approximately 40 minutes to carry out safety checks to make sure the area could be re-occupied by staff and the public.