Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing

Listen Live
Facebook

Light fitting cause of fire at hospital

Wed, 29 Jul 2020


Firefighters were called to a fire at Noble Hospital earlier.

Crews from Douglas were sent to the hospital in Strang at 8:20am.

Staff from the hospital confirmed that there was a fire in a light fitting and had been put out by a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to confirm the fire had been fully extinguished. 

Crews remained in attendance for approximately 40 minutes to carry out safety checks to make sure the area could be re-occupied by staff and the public.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive