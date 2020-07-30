Sheep euthanised following non-stop collision
Thu, 30 Jul 2020
Police are appealing for information after a sheep was hit by a vehicle.
It happened yesterday on the Tholt-Y-Will Road.
Officers say the sheep was left badly injured and had to be put down by vets.
The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene.
They are appealing for the driver and any witnesses to come forward by contacting Police Headquarters.
