Fire crews tackle kitchen fire

Thu, 30 Jul 2020


Firefighters tackled a kitchen fire in Ramsey yesterday evening.

The kitchen fire was extinguished and the entire property was ventilated using a pressure fan.

Two occupants received injures, one from smoke inhalation and the other received minor burns and were treated by the Isle of Man Ambulance service.

The occupant was alerted by a working smoke alarm.

Fire officials said: "Smoke alarms save lives. Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out."

 

 

