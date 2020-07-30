Isle of Man Post Office to conduct Local Business Delivery Survey

Isle of Man Post Office will carry out a survey will local businesses on the Island next month.

The survey is being conducted to get a better understand the changing and evolving needs of local businesses and organisations with on-island delivery requirements who may not previously have considered using the postal network to support their logistics.

They are appealing for businesses and organisations to complete the short survey, including businesses that did not offer delivery during lockdown, or have since stopped offering delivery.

Noel Travis, Interim General Manager Mails, said: "We are incredibly proud of the role our postal staff played in keeping people connected and supporting businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now we want to try and understand the longer term implications of the pandemic on local delivery trends, so we can better meet the needs of our community for the long term."

The survey is available to complete online at www.iompost.com/localtolocal from Monday 3rd August until Friday 14th August.