Minor injuries in Douglas crash

Fri, 31 Jul 2020


Emergency services were called to a single vehicle collision in Douglas yesterday.

The fire service sent a crew to Vicarage Road at just after 10:30am.

The occupant was out of the vehicle on arriva and crews administered initial first aid.

Appliances remained in attendance for a short while to ensure the vehicle was made safe ready for recovery.

 

 

