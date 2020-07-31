Minor injuries in Douglas crash

Fri, 31 Jul 2020
Emergency services were called to a single vehicle collision in Douglas yesterday.
The fire service sent a crew to Vicarage Road at just after 10:30am.
The occupant was out of the vehicle on arriva and crews administered initial first aid.
Appliances remained in attendance for a short while to ensure the vehicle was made safe ready for recovery.
