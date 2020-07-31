8,000 vehicles found to break speed limit in village



Drivers on the Island are being urged to slow down after after a Government study found more than 8,000 vehicles broke the speed limit in St Marks.

The study carried out earlier this month recorded 64% of vehicles breaking the 30mph limit through the village.

Figures show more than 1,200 were 20mph over the limit, while one vehicle clocked 90mph.

A meeting between the police, commissioners and local MHK Jason Moorhouse is scheduled next month to discuss the issue.