FC IOM to host Guernsey FC in first match
Fri, 31 Jul 2020
FC Isle of Man will place their first ever football match next month.
The newly-formed team will take on Guernsey FC at the Bowl in Douglas.
The friendly has been arranged after the opening of an air bridge between the two islands.
FC Isle of Man's Director of Football, Paul Jones, says: "The club have hit a quite a few Milestones over the last few weeks and none are bigger than our very first game.
"It is fitting that we are playing against the club that inspired our journey and we thank them in their efforts to get the game on.
The match will be played on 15 August.
