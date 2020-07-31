Mountain Road re-opens after fatal collision

Fri, 31 Jul 2020
A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the Mountain Road.
Emergency services were called to the area of the grandstand at the bottom of Hillberry near to the junction of Ballacottier Road this morning.
Police have confirmed the male motorcylist died as a result of injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
The road was closed for several hours for investigation work and has since re-opened.
