Order Placed For New Steam Packet Ship



How the new ship may look (IOM Steam Packet)

The Steam Packet has confirmed a replacement vessel for the Ben-my-Chree is expected to enter service in two years’ time.

It’s after an agreement was reached by directors of the Isle of Man’s state-owned ferry company with one of the largest shipbuilders in the world.

South Korean firm Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) will construct the purpose-built vessel with work due to begin midway through next year, once details of the deal are finalised.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Chief Executive Mark Woodward said: ‘For some time we have been conducting detailed analysis as we develop plans for major investment in our fleet.

‘I am delighted to confirm that, following lengthy discussions with a leading shipyard in South Korea, we have confirmed specifications for the vessel and today signed a contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

‘This truly is an exciting time in our history and, in the year we marked our 190th anniversary, the new vessel will take the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company forward to our 200th anniversary and beyond.’

The new vessel is expected to begin service in spring 2023.

