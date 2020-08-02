Witness appeal to Douglas collision

Mon, 03 Aug 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Douglas.
It happened on Wednesday 24th June at around 5:20pm.
A black Vauxhall Astra and white Hyundai i10 collided at the York Road traffic lights on Woodbourne Road.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward by calling Police Headquarters on 631212.
