Stolen car recovered in Ramsey

Mon, 03 Aug 2020

File Picture
Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in the north of the Island.

It happened between 4:30pm last Friday and 11:30am on Saturday.

A dark red Peugeot Bipper was taken from Albion Terrace in Ramsey, without the permission of the owner.

It was later discovered by officers in the area of Brookhill Road.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the taking of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Police Headquarters on 631212.

A force spokesperson said: "Residents are reminded to ensure that both personal and commercial vehicles are locked properly when not in use, and that any spare keys are secured appropriately. There are people living in our communities that are more than happy to take your vehicle for a drive if they get the opportunity to do so! Fortunately, on this occasion, the vehicle was recovered intact (albeit with a somewhat lighter fuel tank)."

 

 

