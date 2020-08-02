Golf clubs stolen outside house



File Image

Police are investigating the theft of a set of gold golf clubs from outside a property on Woodside Terrace in Douglas.

It happened between 8:30pm and 10:30pm on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Cowin at Police Headquarters on 631212 or michael.cowin@iom.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you wish to report any information anonymously you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.