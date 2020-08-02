Summerland victims remembered



Victims of the Summerland disaster were remembered during a ceremony last night.

A minute's silence was held to commerate the 47th anniversary of the disaster.

On August 2nd 1973, 50 people died when the leisure complex was completely destroyed by fire.

The disaster is remembered as one of the most tragic events in Manx modern-day history.

Mourners who usually travel overseas to the Island have been unable to because of the border closure.

Speaking to MTTV, event organiser Tina Brennan says there is a sense of sadness each year:

