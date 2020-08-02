Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Summerland victims remembered

Mon, 03 Aug 2020

MTTV / PMC-TV
MTTV / PMC-TV

Victims of the Summerland disaster were remembered during a ceremony last night.

A minute's silence was held to commerate the 47th anniversary of the disaster.

On August 2nd 1973, 50 people died when the leisure complex was completely destroyed by fire.

The disaster is remembered as one of the most tragic events in Manx modern-day history.

Mourners who usually travel overseas to the Island have been unable to because of the border closure.

Speaking to MTTV, event organiser Tina Brennan says there is a sense of sadness each year:

 

 

Media

  • Tina Brennan Clip

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive