Witness appeal to collision outside St Ninians

Police are investigating a collision between two vehicles in Douglas.

It happened on Friday at around 2:55pm.

A white Ford Transit Connect is believed to have collided with the rear of a silver Hyundai at the zebra crossing outside St Ninians High School on Ballaquayle road.

The driver of the white Ford transit Connect failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Police Headquarters.