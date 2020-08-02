RNLI launched after reports of paddleboarders in difficulty

Ramsey lifeboat was launched on Friday afternoon following reports of paddleboarders in difficulty in the sea of Port-e-Vullen.

The Ruby Clery arrived at the scene quickly and established that the paddleboarders were safe and well on the beach at Port-e-Vullen and was stood down.

Michelle Stewardson, emergency mechanic, said “It’s great to see the sunshine and lots of folks enjoying the water on Paddleboards around our island. However today’s shout reminds us all that we can get caught out by wind strength and direction.

An early call to emergency services allowed a swift launch and arrival on scene to find everyone ashore safely. This was exactly the right thing to do if you find yourself in difficulty.