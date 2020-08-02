Air cadets resume training



MTTV / PMC-TV

The Royal Air Cadets on the Island have resumed training.

It follows the Isle of Man being COVID-19 for several weeks.

The squadron will be holding an open evening for new recruits later this month.

Those interested will able to see some of the cadets doing fieldcraft training.

The opening evening will be held in Tromode and Ramsey on Monday 10th August at 7:30pm.

Speaking to MTTV, Wing Commander Pheric Thrussell BEM explains the types of training carried out:

Media

Wing Commander Pheric Thrussell BEM