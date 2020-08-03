Chief Minister Allays Concerns Over Visitor From Channel Isles

Chief Minister Howard Quayle has moved to allay concerns over business trips between Guernsey and Jersey.

Manx residents are able to travel to and from Guernsey without restrictions following the formation of an air bridge between the two Covid-free Islands.

The first flights – operated by airline Aurigny – took place on July 22.

However, some have voiced their worry over business visits to Guernsey from Jersey; with the latter having yet to be declared free of coronavirus.

Mr Quayle says we effectively have a similar system in place for key workers wanting to come here:

