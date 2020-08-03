Education - The Key To Obesity



David Ashford MHK

The Health Minister says Education is best when it comes to tackling the Island’s obesity problem.

A new strategy was announced in the UK last week after it was claimed being overweight puts you at greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19.

The scheme, which was unveiled by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, includes a 12-week plan for people to lose weight, and allowing GPs to prescribe cycling.

There will also be bans on junk food advertising before the 9pm watershed and “buy one get one free” offers on unhealthy snacks.

David Ashford says obesity is also a problem here on the Isle of Man, but stopped short of pledging to follow the UK’s lead.

He says the differing sizes of the two jurisdictions means different solutions are required:

Media

David Ashford MHK